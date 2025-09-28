Contraception, not a crime, experts tell Plateau residents

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State Government and key stakeholders have reaffirmed that using contraception is neither a crime nor a sin, urging families to embrace child-birth spacing as a lifesaving measure.

They made this known during activities marking the 2025 World Contraceptive Day in Jos.

Faith Pyentim of MSI Reproductive Choices described this year’s theme as “bold,” stressing that access, intention, and choice are central to reducing maternal deaths.

“Child spacing is a lifesaver. Contraception is not negative. It helps reduce maternal mortality, promotes healthy infant growth, and supports economic stability by allowing families to plan with limited resources,” she said.

Religious leaders echoed similar sentiments. Representing Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Malam Umar Musa noted that Islam supports birth spacing, as there is no place in the Holy Quran that forbids contraception, citing Chapter 17, verses 16–17, which encourage mothers to breastfeed for 24 months.

“Couples can use reversible methods such as pills, injections, implants, IUDs, and condoms,” he explained,

From the Christian perspective, Reverend Isa Bello emphasized responsible parenting saying, “Though the Bible does not mention contraception, it teaches that anyone who fails to provide for the family is worse than an unbeliever,” he said.

Bello referenced 1 Corinthians 7 to highlight that fear of pregnancy should not disrupt marital intimacy. “Christians should embrace what strengthens families and keeps marriages united.”

Permanent Secretary of the Plateau State Ministry of Health, Hosea Bitrus, announced that the government is working with partners to ensure universal access to quality reproductive health services.

He added the State is strengthening the supply chain for contraceptive commodities to prevent stock-outs and expanding youth-friendly community education. Family planning is also being integrated into primary healthcare to reach rural and underserved areas, while men are encouraged to participate in discussions to dispel myths and stigma.

Partners at the event applauded these efforts. Deborah Ibezim of the Association of Reproductive and Family Health urged everyone to promote family planning within their communities.

Rahila Telfim of the Association for Reproductive Health thanked the government for funding contraceptive supplies and highlighted the safety and convenience of available methods.

The celebration began with a road walk through Jos, where participants carried banners and distributed flyers to raise awareness about reproductive health. Stakeholders agreed that widespread acceptance of contraception will save lives, strengthen families, and enhance the state’s development.