Continental Hotels Group calls for transformation of Nigerian hospitality industry on World Tourism Day

Group General Manager, Continental Hotels, Karl Hala.

By Jimoh Babatunde

As the world marks World Tourism Day 2025 under the theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation”, the Group General Manager of Continental Hotels Group, Karl Hala, has called for a bold transformation of Nigeria’s hospitality sector.

Hala noted that the industry has demonstrated resilience and innovation, contributing more than ₦7 trillion to Nigeria’s GDP in 2024—nearly 5% of the economy—while supporting 3.3 million jobs, with young people making up the majority of the workforce.

According to him, investment in branded hotels has continued to grow, with Nigeria now hosting over 9,000 international-standard hotel rooms, underscoring investor confidence despite infrastructural hurdles.

Citing the success of Continental Hotels Group’s flagship property, Hala said:

“Our multi-award-winning hotel has become a symbol of what is possible when vision, structure, and courage come together. It employs hundreds and serves thousands, proving that Nigeria can deliver world-class hospitality.”

He stressed that Nigeria has all it takes to become Africa’s hospitality and tourism leader, pointing to its cultural diversity, natural assets, vibrant youth population, and diaspora market. But he warned that the absence of a strong national hospitality and tourism structure is holding back progress.

To unlock Nigeria’s full potential, Hala outlined three critical steps:

Tell a Compelling National Story – Project Nigeria’s hospitality brand with clarity and pride, showcasing unique strengths and attractions. Build Real Structures – Establish a fully empowered national tourism board to promote transparency, innovation, and global competitiveness. Invest in Youth and Innovation – Equip young people with skills, digital empowerment, and entrepreneurial support to drive the sector’s future.

Hala concluded with a call for collaboration: