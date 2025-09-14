Content creator, Ololu Damilola, joins Nollywood’s rising acts

By Efe Onodjae

Damilola, widely known as “CELEBRITYSHIN”, has officially joined the league of Nollywood’s emerging stars.

The Ilorin-born creative, who studied Mass Communication at Kwara State Polytechnic (ND) and later Federal Polytechnic, Offa (HND), has always had a flair for the arts.

Her days as Welfare Director and later Social Director during school prepared her for leadership and gave her the people skills that now reflect in her acting craft.

Her service year at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, through the NYSC scheme in 2020, also speaks to her versatility and discipline.

But acting, she says, has always been her first love.

“Acting is what I love. It’s in me. Every time I see great actors on screen, I tell myself: ‘You can do even more,’” Damilola told Vanguard.

The journey, however, hasn’t been without hurdles. In her early years in the industry, many of her scenes were cut, leaving her with little visibility. Rather than give up, she embraced content creation, building a name for herself online while waiting for her big break.

Now, with a renewed focus and growing recognition, Damilola is positioning herself as one of Nollywood’s fresh talents to watch. Passionate, resilient, and determined, she represents a new wave of creatives blending digital media influence with mainstream screen presence.

According to Damilola, Nollywood is not just an industry, it’s a dream she has nurtured since childhood and one she is now ready to live fully.