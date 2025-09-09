Consistency, ethics remain backbone of leadership – Usunobun Ernest

By Kenneth Oboh

Real estate guru, Usunobun Ernest, has said that there is no replacement for consistency and professional ethics when it comes to leadership.

Speaking to newsmen at an event, Usunobun Ernest, business consultant and founder of CitiTap Nig Ltd, said with his years of experience across the energy, real estate, and consulting sectors, he had seen businesses rise quickly and collapse just as fast, not because they lacked resources, but because they lacked character. So, for him, “leadership is not a title. It is a daily test of values.”

He said that in an era where speed, visibility, and influence often overshadow principles, he stands on what he believes truly defines effective leadership – without consistency and ethics, no amount of success can truly last.

“Reputation is built slowly and destroyed quickly. What protects your name is not power or money. It is how consistently you do what is right when nobody is watching,” Usunobun added.

He believes that ethics is not just about avoiding scandal. It is about building trust. Whether leading a startup or managing a multinational team, leaders are judged by the culture they create and the decisions they make when under pressure.

According to him, too many professionals trade their values for temporary gain, only to find themselves rebuilding from scratch after public failure.

Usunobun teaches that real growth is rooted in the invisible things. Integrity, fairness, and consistency are what make businesses scalable and leadership respectable.

“People may forget your profits, but they will never forget how you treated them. When you are ethical, your results carry credibility,” he explained.

Through CitiTap Nig Ltd, Usunobun works with leaders from different industries to embed these values into their strategy. He encourages leaders to create clear codes of conduct, open communication systems, and accountability frameworks that support ethical behavior throughout their organizations.

He also points out that consistency is what sustains progress over time. It is not enough to act ethically during a crisis. True leadership shows up in how you handle small tasks, routine operations, and day-to-day decisions.

“Anyone can do the right thing once. The real test is whether you keep doing it, especially when it is inconvenient,” he said.

In recent years, Usunobun has spoken at leadership retreats, youth development summits, and business forums across the country. His sessions often leave participants reflecting deeply, not just on their goals, but on their motives and methods.

His influence continues to grow among corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, and young professionals looking to build more than just brands. They want to build lives and legacies that make sense both in public and in private.

Usunobun’s message is clear. The foundation of every great leader is character. Without it, titles are hollow and achievements are temporary. But with it, even small beginnings can lead to a legacy that stands.