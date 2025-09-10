Consecutive World Cup absence will demarket Nigerian football – Ex int’l, Oshaniwa

By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Super Eagles defender Juwon Oshaniwa has expressed concern over Nigeria’s dwindling chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, warning that missing consecutive tournaments would damage the country’s football reputation.

Speaking with Sports Radio Brila FM on Wednesday, in reaction to the team’s 1-1 draw with South Africa, Oshaniwa said Nigeria’s absence on the global stage would have far-reaching consequences.

“From this outcome, we are going to miss consecutive World Cup tournaments,” he lamented. “This is seriously spoiling our reputation when it comes to football. It is demarketing and devaluing us. Honestly, I’ll be surprised if we still go ahead to qualify for this World Cup.”

Nigeria, a six-time World Cup participant, failed to qualify for the 2022 edition in Qatar after losing out to Ghana in the playoff round. With the Super Eagles now facing another uphill task in their qualifying group, concerns are growing among stakeholders and fans about the future of the national team.

Oshaniwa, who was part of Nigeria’s 2014 World Cup squad in Brazil, urged stakeholders to reflect on the structural challenges holding back the national team.

The 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada will feature a record number of African teams (10).