Concerned Nigerians seek FG’s intervention over citizens in Ethiopian prison

A cross section of Nigerians whose relatives are detained in Kaliti Prison, Ethiopia, have appealed to the Federal Government to intervene to secure the release or transfer of their loved ones.

Families say more than 270 Nigerian citizens are currently detained in Ethiopia. Some detainees, have died in custody, and several others are reported to be ill.

The families are calling for implementation of the Prisoner Transfer Arrangement signed between Nigeria and Ethiopia to address the welfare and relocation of the inmates.

Ambassador Onwuka Ifeanyi Collins, President General of My Dreamalive Development Foundation, said the Nigerian Embassy had visited Kaliti Prison and observed conditions there. He urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Senate President, state governors, and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) to intervene.

Amb. Collins expressed concern over the detainees’ welfare, citing reports of inadequate food and limited access to medical care, and asked for urgent assistance.

Separately, Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on November 2024 ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and NIDCOM to facilitate the return of detained Nigerians. The judgement noted that Ethiopia had said it lacked a budget for the detainees’ food and welfare.

Amb. Collins appealed to the Federal Government to liaise with Ethiopian authorities on a Memorandum of Understanding for the exchange or transfer of sentenced persons, in line with existing judgments and agreements.