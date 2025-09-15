Community reaffirms philanthropist’s role in school renovation in Imo

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI — Indigenes of Lude Ahiara community in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State have confirmed that the recent renovation of Community Primary School, Lude Ahiara, was funded and carried out by Chief Amarachi Ogu, founder of the Amaraya Foundation.

Residents gathered at the school on Sunday evening to acknowledge the work and later visited the palace of their traditional ruler, Eze Cyril Uwaoma, to mark the achievement. Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Oguwike Nwachuku, attended the event.

Eze Cyril Uwaoma praised Chief Ogu for his contribution, saying the refurbished facilities will support quality education in the community and urging continued collaboration between local leaders and government on education initiatives. Community leaders present also confirmed that the renovation was completed as described.

Chief Amarachi Ogu said his intention was to help create a conducive learning environment for pupils and teachers. He said the project was undertaken as his contribution to the community and expressed his commitment to ongoing philanthropic work aimed at reducing poverty and improving social welfare.

Earlier, Chief Ogu was conferred with the “Ugwu Mbaise” chieftaincy title by the Mbaise Council of Traditional Rulers in recognition of his contributions. He also appealed for government support to construct the major road leading to the community to further enhance access and development.