Collaboration among Fintech, banks & OFI’s key to drive sustainable growth

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Financial expert, Samuel Olaniran, has called for increased collaboration between fintechs, traditional banks, and Other Financial Institutions, OFI’s to foster trust, improve customer engagement, and drive sustainable growth across the financial ecosystem.

Olaniran emphasized that fostering a culture of collaboration is essential to drive innovation, strengthen security, promote inclusion, and build a resilient financial ecosystem.

He said, “Stronger collaboration between fintechs, banks, and other financial institutions is critical not only to build lasting trust but also to unlock diverse revenue streams, accelerate innovation, and drive sustainable, long-term growth across the entire financial ecosystem.”

“This collaborative approach will enable the financial sector to overcome existing challenges, foster greater resilience, and expand access to services for under served and unbanked communities, ultimately shaping a more equitable and dynamic industry for the future.”

As the financial sector continues to evolve rapidly with technological advancements and changing consumer expectations, Olaniran maintained that collaboration is the key to unlocking new opportunities and ensuring long-term success.