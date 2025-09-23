Coffee, tea investors’ forum holds in Taraba

The much awaited investor’s forum on Coffee and Tea value chain development with the theme “promoting investment, innovation and industrial development in Nigeria’s coffee and tea sector”, is billed to open in Jalingo, the Taraba state capital, September 24.

The forum is being organized by the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) in collaboration with the National Coffee and Tea Association of Nigeria (NACOFTAN).

Speaking on the forum which is slated for September 24 to 25, the Senior Special Adviser to the Taraba state Governor on Investment Promotion, Engr. Peter Yuguda, stated that the state Governor is in the forefront of galvanizing all areas to ensure that the agricultural potentials of the state are fully tapped.

He said “as you may be aware, our state Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Agbu Kefas, is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that we fully tap into the huge agricultural potentials of the state, especially in the area of coffee and tea.

“He has been making the state very attractive to both national and international investors, making sure that the state continue to be investor-friendly”.

Engr. Yuguda added that “the state governor has facilitated more military presence in all the three senatorial zones of the state, making it very attractive to investors.

“The governor, who signs Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) expressly, has also established the Taraba Geographical Information System Agency (TAGIS), responsible for digitalizing government activities, especially, land management, so investors do not have issues with land acquisition”.

According to him, the state boast of the best tea and coffee highland and low land cultivation.

Taraba State, particularly the Mambilla Plateau, is a major centre for coffee and tea cultivation in Nigeria, hosting the largest tea plantation in West Africa, Kakara Tea Farm, and the Mambilla Substation of the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN).

The region cultivates both Arabica coffee and highland tea, with ongoing efforts by the NACOFTAN and other bodies to enhance the value chain through improved seeds, agricultural support, and the establishment of processing facilities. Lingzhi Coffee is now fully on ground in the state and the Mambilla Highland Tea Farm is also a tourist attraction and significant employer in the area.