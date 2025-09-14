Codeant Technology push for tech-driven learning

…as Nigeria hosts First Coolest Projects

Codeant Technology hub has said there is a need to encourage the younger generation to apply technology to real-world challenges.

Codeant Technology hub in a statement by its boss Mr. Chidi Duru said there is also a need to create avenues for children to unlock their creativity, learn critical skills and gain recognition on a global stage.

They said this at the inaugural Coolest Projects Nigeria, held recently at Mountain Crest Schools in Owerri, Imo State.

Speaking at the event, an expert in educational technology, Dr. Uzoma, said: “For years, there has been a need to create avenues for children to unlock their creativity, learn critical skills, and gain recognition on a global stage. This initiative fills that gap and represents a turning point for tech education in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria officially entered the global youth technology space with the event.

The showcase brought together students, educators and technology advocates to celebrate innovation, creativity, and problem-solving through digital tools.

17 projects developed by young Nigerians were presented, spanning software development, robotics, artificial intelligence, and community-focused solutions.

For the first time, the internationally recognized Coolest Projects platform—already established across Europe, North America, and Asia—was licensed in Nigeria.

This step connects Nigerian students to a global network of young makers, giving them visibility, recognition, and access to opportunities that extend beyond national borders.

By participating, Nigerian students are not only developing technical skills but also cultivating confidence and a sense of belonging in a global community of innovators.

In the months leading up to the event, students engaged in coding boot camps, robotics programs, and after-school technology clubs. These activities prioritized hands-on learning, problem-solving, and teamwork—approaches that contrast with the theory-heavy style that often characterizes formal education. Support from international partners, including the Raspberry Pi Foundation, helped ensure that access to resources extended to students across different socioeconomic backgrounds.



The timing of Nigeria’s participation is notable. With the digital economy now central to global growth, equipping young people with technology skills is no longer optional—it is essential. For Nigeria, the largest youth population in Africa, initiatives like Coolest Projects signal a growing recognition of the need to prepare the next generation for a rapidly evolving economy.