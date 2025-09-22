Coastline threats: Lagos laments massive reclamation

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

…Says 3,577 Sqm land rises to 4,050 sq.m

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has lamented that the original landmass of the State which was 3,577 Square metres, sqm has increased to 4,050 sqm due to massive reclamation of wetlands and lagoon water bodies for real estate construction, posing significant environmental and social risks to residents.

State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made the remark while featuring as a Panelist at the Havard University Climate Action Week with the theme: “Rising Seas, Resilient Communities, Climate Adaptation Strategies in West Africa.”

Wahab explained that the aerial geographic information has shown that the original landmass of Lagos State which was 3,577 Square metres, sqm has increased to 4,050 sqm due to massive reclamation of wetlands and lagoon water bodies for real estate construction.

He stressed that the State, as part of pragmatic measures to save coastlines has also been exercising it’s legal powers to check excesses that come with the human activity by insisting that anyone who intends to embark on a reclamation must obtain an Environmental Impact Assessment, EIA, approval.

The commissioner added that such an application for reclamation must have a drainage master plan to demonstrate how storm water from that reclamation will be properly discharged into the water body.

Recall that the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had approved immediate suspension of all reclamation projects across the state with or without EIA approval and drainage clearance.

Sanwo-Olu, gave the directive recently, through Wahab, “All approved Reclamation Projects across the State must be submitted for proper Documentation and Monitoring, while all on-going and intending ones must be subjected to the Environmental Impact Assessment, EIA, process with issuance of Approval and Drainage Clearance from the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

“Failure to comply with this directive within the next 7 DAYS will leave the Ministry with no other option than to deploy appropriate machinery to decommission the reclaimed sites including excavation and removal of fill and reconnecting of already blocked water channels on the Lagoon among others.”

Wahab, also warned that the State government would arrest and prosecute anyone involved and or are found on the site of such illegality after the expiration of the seven days warning.

He expressed grave concern about the proliferation of reclamation activities on wetlands, floodplains and the lagoons across the State.

Wahab identified locations where such acts are prevalent to include: Parkview, Banana Island, Osborne, other parts of Ikoyi, Victoria Island Extension, Lekki, Ajah, Ikorodu, Oworonshoki, Lagos Mainland, Ojo and Badagry axis, without consideration of the adverse Impacts on the Environment and the wellbeing and safety of the good people of the state.

The commissioner noted that the indiscriminate Reclamation projects are being executed without requisite EIA Approvals and Drainage Clearance from the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

Wahab continued: “While reclamation may provide space for Housing and Infrastructure redevelopment, it also poses significant environmental and social risks including: increased vulnerability to flooding, coastal erosion, disruption of livelihood (especially fishing), loss of wetlands and biodiversity, constriction of the Lagoons and their capacity, impairment of water quality among others.”

He stressed that with the low-lying topography of Lagos State and its fragile ecosystem, the State Government cannot afford to allow the indiscriminate reclamation of the Lagoons, Wetlands and floodplains to continue unabated.