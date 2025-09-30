Coalition voices concern over challenges in Nigeria’s petroleum sector

By Nnasom David

ABUJA – A coalition of civil society groups and trade associations on Tuesday held a rally in Abuja to raise concerns over recent developments in Nigeria’s petroleum sector.

The event, organized by the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COCSON), the Nigerian Interfaith Forum (NIF), the National Coalition for Market Men, Women and Artisans (NACOMWA), and the Petroleum Consumers Protection Alliance (PCPA), sought to highlight issues affecting fuel supply, refining, and the broader economy.

Speakers at the rally urged the government to protect local refining initiatives and implement policies that strengthen indigenous refineries, reduce dependence on fuel imports, and ensure sector stability.

The coalition emphasized the importance of sustained engagement with stakeholders and authorities to promote energy security, safeguard consumers, and drive economic progress for Nigerians.

They also pledged continued advocacy to support measures that would enhance domestic refining capacity and foster long-term growth in the petroleum industry.