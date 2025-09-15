Coalition commends Tinubu, security agencies, Tantita over reduction in oil theft

ABUJA — The Coalition for the Protection of Democracy (CPD), a group of civil society organizations, has commended the federal government, security agencies, and Tantita Security Services Limited for their roles in reducing crude oil theft and vandalism.

At a press conference in Abuja on Monday, CPD spokesman, Dr. Gabriel Nwambu, cited recent data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) showing that Nigeria recorded significant progress in curbing oil losses.

According to the NUPRC, daily crude oil losses dropped to 9,600 barrels per day in July 2025, compared to 102,900 barrels per day in 2021. The report also indicated consistent reductions over the last three years, amounting to a 94.57 percent decrease from the 2021 peak.

“The statistics tell a compelling story of progress,” Nwambu said. “This achievement reflects political will and collaboration across different sectors. We commend the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration for showing commitment to addressing this national challenge.”

The coalition, which includes the Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness, Initiative for Ecology, Climate and Environmental Rescue, Coalition for Democratic Watchdogs, Initiative for Voter Awareness and Electoral Reforms, Global Centre for Conscious Living Against Corruption, and Citizens Rights & Leadership Awareness Initiative, praised security agencies for their operations in safeguarding critical infrastructure.

It also highlighted the role of Tantita Security Services Limited, noting that its partnership model with host communities has helped detect illegal refining sites and secure pipelines.

“This approach combines professional expertise with local intelligence, and has become an effective deterrent against illegal activities,” Nwambu added.

The coalition noted that reduced oil theft strengthens government revenue and investor confidence, which could translate into improved funding for infrastructure, healthcare, education, and social services.

It urged the government to sustain ongoing security and monitoring efforts to preserve the gains recorded so far.

The statement was signed by Dr. Gabriel Nwambu (Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness), Malik Momoh (Initiative for Ecology, Climate and Environmental Rescue), Briggs Ironbar (Coalition for Democratic Watchdogs), Sepuloe Fineface (Initiative for Voter Awareness and Electoral Reforms), Dagogo West (Global Centre for Conscious Living Against Corruption), and Comrade Peter Nwokolo (Citizens Rights & Leadership Awareness Initiative).