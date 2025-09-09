Class of ’95 gives back to alma mater at 30th anniversary reunion

By Etop Ekanem

Members of the St. Louis Grammar School Class of ’95, Akure have marked their 30th anniversary reunion by giving back to their alma mater through student mentorship, donations, and a classroom renovation project.

Disclosing this in a statement recently, the reunion committee highlighted activities including a student symposium, career and financial literacy sessions, sanitary pad distribution, and a renovated classroom project.

The celebration began with a symposium for current students where members of the class delivered a motivational message titled “LET YOUR LIGHT SHINE.”

The session encouraged students to make empowering choices about their futures and offered career guidance and financial literacy training.

Speaking on the motivation behind these initiatives in the statement, a member of the organizing team said, “We wanted to do more than celebrate our reunion; we wanted to inspire and equip the next generation. Sharing knowledge and providing resources to these students is our way of showing gratitude for the foundation this school gave us.”

To support students’ well-being, the group distributed sanitary pads to over 200 senior students and provided snacks and drinks for all students.

“Seeing their smiles reminded us of our own time here and why giving back is so important,” another member noted.

The reunion also featured a novelty handball match between the alumni and the school team. Although the alumni jokingly fielded three goalkeepers, they emerged victorious, rekindling memories of their school spirit and camaraderie.

A key highlight of the anniversary was the unveiling of their class project—a fully renovated classroom with new tiles and fresh paint.

“This renovation is a small way of saying thank you to the school that shaped our lives,” the committee’s statement further said.

The two-day event continued with a social night at BFA Apartments, followed by a Thanksgiving Mass led by Michael Eniayeju.

Dressed in yellow and green Asooke over white, members gathered at the school chapel to give thanks for 30 years of friendship.

The weekend wrapped up with a chapter meeting, interactions with boarding students, and a grand dinner and award night where the school’s Principal, Agnes Adedipe, was among the recipients honored for their contributions.

Classmates traveled from across Nigeria, including Port Harcourt, Ajaokuta, Abeokuta, Ife, Ibadan, Benin, and Enugu, while others abroad joined the celebrations through a live Facebook stream.

The Class of ’95 concluded the milestone event with a renewed commitment to sustaining their bond and continuing their support for St. Louis Grammar School, Akure, in the years ahead.