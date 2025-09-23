CJN urges cautious adoption of AI in justice delivery

By Henry Ojelu

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has warned that technology must remain a servant of justice and not become its master.

She gave the charge at the Lagos State 2025/2026 New Legal Year Summit, where the judiciary, lawmakers, and stakeholders examined the impact of Artificial Intelligence, AI, and cybersecurity on justice delivery.

Justice Kekere-Ekun said technology had become indispensable in modern courts, offering tools to improve efficiency and access.

However, she cautioned that the risks were significant, pointing to data breaches, manipulation of records, and misuse of judicial information as dangers that could erode public trust.

“Technology is no longer an option; it is an imperative. But breaches of data and misuse of court systems threaten the integrity of justice. Technology must serve justice, not rule it,” she declared, urging judges and lawyers to recommit to fairness, impartiality, and accountability as the system adapts to digital change.

Representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro, SAN, assured that Lagos State would continue to support the judiciary’s digital transformation.

He described innovation as essential for a city with Lagos’ caseloads but warned that irresponsible use could undermine justice.

“If malicious actors infiltrate judicial platforms or tamper with electronic evidence, the sanctity of justice is endangered,” Pedro said.

He pledged government investment in infrastructure, digitalisation, and training to equip judges and lawyers for a technology-driven world.

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, highlighted a legislative gap, noting that states lack powers to make laws on cybersecurity since it is on the federal government’s exclusive list.

He described this as a major weakness in protecting residents from cyber threats and called for reforms to empower states to legislate in this area.

Delivering the keynote, digital rights advocate Mr. Olumide Babalola drew attention to AI’s influence in everyday life — from smart devices to self-driving cars — warning that Nigerian courts must not underestimate its risks.

He narrated how his e-filing credentials were once hijacked by fraudsters to file bogus cases in his name, describing it as a “clear and present danger” that required vigilance, auditing, and tighter safeguards.

He also pointed to examples from the UK, China, South Africa, Kenya, and Australia where AI has already been integrated into justice systems, stressing that Nigeria must embrace innovation while avoiding ethical pitfalls.

Earlier, Lagos State Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba, stressed that AI had become an unavoidable reality.

While acknowledging its potential to improve efficiency, he warned that it could also be weaponised for fraud and manipulation within the courts.

“There is no escape route from AI, which is now all-pervading globally. We must prepare ourselves to be on guard against its dangers while harnessing its benefits,” Justice Alogba said, urging his colleagues to deepen their knowledge of new technologies.

Chairman of the Planning Committee, Justice Adedayo Oyebanji, described the summit as an avenue to bridge knowledge gaps and prepare stakeholders for the digital age.

She reaffirmed the Lagos judiciary’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and global competitiveness in justice delivery.