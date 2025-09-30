Civil Organization, Ondo Govt differ on Aiyedatiwa’s governance style

Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A civic organisation, the Ondo Redemption Front (ORF), and the Ondo State government have clashed over Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s style of governance in the last 18 months.

In a statement issued in Akure, ORF described the administration as “directionless, unlistening, and lacking the capacity to govern effectively.”

Its chairman, Dr. Ayodeji Ologun, expressed concern over what he described as the strangling of local government administration, alleging that councils had been denied access to funds meant for grassroots development.

According to him, “The promise of inclusive welfare has become an empty slogan. Our general hospitals remain in decay, poorly staffed, and under-equipped. Pregnant women still face nightmares of poor maternal care, while primary health centres across the state struggle with shortages of drugs and basic supplies.”

He argued that commissioning projects such as a mental health and rehabilitation centre may make headlines but do little to address the daily struggles of ordinary citizens in need of basic healthcare.

Ologun further criticised the administration for reducing governance to ceremonies and political battles, saying pressing issues like bad roads, youth unemployment, and poor service delivery remain unaddressed.

He called on the governor to urgently release local government funds, publish audited accounts of bond proceeds and state finances, reinvest in healthcare, and end political distractions.

However, in a swift response, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, through its Director of Media and Publicity, Steve Otaloro, dismissed ORF’s claims as “factually hollow” and politically motivated.

Otaloro said, “These allegations are nothing more than a desperate attempt to cast aspersions on the image of a duly elected and widely accepted government. Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s administration remains resolute in delivering on its electoral mandate with commendable prudence and foresight.”

He noted that the administration had made measurable improvements in healthcare facilities and insisted that local government funds had not been withheld, but rather deployed prudently for grassroots development.

The APC urged citizens to disregard what it described as spurious claims by the ORF, reaffirming its commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusive growth.

“We call on all patriotic and well-meaning indigenes of Ondo State to rally around the administration in its noble quest to advance the collective good, rejecting the politics of falsehood, discord, and manipulation,” Otaloro said.

He added that the party remains steadfast in supporting Governor Aiyedatiwa’s leadership, encouraging citizens to stay united and vigilant against attempts to derail the state’s progress.