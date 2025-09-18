CIS to spotlight innovation, global market leadership

L-R: Member, Annual Conference Committee, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Ola Belgore; 1st Vice President , CIS, Fiona Ahimie; Chairman, Annual Conference Committee, Saheed Bashir and Registrar and Chief Executive, CIS, Ayorinde Adeonipekun during pre-Conference press parley on 2025 Stockbrokers’ conference in Lagos.

By Chinedu Mmadu, edited by Peter Egwuatu

Digital innovation and global competitiveness in Nigeria’s capital market will take centre stage as the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) hosts its flagship event, the 2025 annual stockbrokers’ conference in Abuja.

Themed “ Capital Markets in a Digital, Ethical, and Sustainable Era: Charting Pathways for Economic Transformation,” will gather top government officials, regulators, market operators, investors, and international experts to explore how Nigeria’s capital market must evolve to power long-term economic growth.

“Digital innovation is changing how capital is mobilised and invested. Ethical governance is now a must-have for building trust. And sustainability is no longer optional. It’s essential for long-term resilience.

“This convergence comes at a pivotal moment as Nigeria sets its sights on becoming a $1 trillion economy. The capital market must be at the forefront of that transformation.” said Saheed Bashir , Chairman of the annual conference committee.

The two-day event, from Thursday, October 16 to Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Los Angeles Event Centre (LAEC), Abuja, is structured to provide a dynamic mix of insight, innovation, and strategy. Key topics will include: Fintech, Blockchain & Artificial Intelligence in capital markets Ethical standards and regulatory compliance, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing, investor education and protection and Youth and women in finance.

Fiona Ahimie, CIS’ 1st Vice President, emphasised the Institute’s commitment to attracting and empowering the next generation of capital market professionals.

“Succession and sustainability are critical to our future. We’re using this year’s conference to engage directly with students and young professionals, opening their eyes to career paths in stockbroking, investment banking, asset management, and more,” said Ahimie. “Young Nigerians are digital-first and hungry for opportunity. We must meet them where they are with innovative, tech-driven solutions and accessible pathways into the financial ecosystem.”, she added.

Ahimie also stressed the need for greater investment literacy, particularly among youth and startup founders.

“Too many young Nigerians fall prey to Ponzi schemes and financial scams due to lack of knowledge. We’re on a mission to change that by positioning the capital market as a real, credible avenue for funding, investing, and building wealth.”

Attendees can expect a rich blend of high-level keynote speeches, plenary sessions, technical panels, and interactive breakout discussions featuring industry leaders from across Nigeria and beyond.

Additional highlights include: A capital market career fair for students from FCT-based schools and universities, regulatory engagement visit to the Central Bank of Nigeria, dedicated Brokers’ networking sessions focus sessions on fintech innovation, sustainable finance, and financial inclusion and spotlighting youth and women in the capital market

Widely regarded as Nigeria’s premier capital market gathering, the Annual Stockbrokers’ Conference provides unmatched opportunities for learning, collaboration, and networking. It unites stockbrokers, asset managers, pension administrators, fintech innovators, regulators, insurers, and policymakers under one roof.