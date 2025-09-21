Circle of Friends Forum celebrates Godrey Ogbechie at 60

The Circle of Friends Forum has celebrated the 60th birthday of Dr. Godrey Ogbechie, wife of renowned businessman and forum member, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie.

The milestone event was marked with warmth and admiration, as members of the forum described Dr. Godrey as “a woman of grace, strength, and enduring values.”

In a goodwill message, the Circle of Friends Forum expressed joy at sharing in the celebration, reaffirming its commitment to honoring the achievements and milestones of its members and their families.

The forum, made up of Nigerian businessmen from diverse cultures and religions, was founded with a vision to promote unity, friendship, and humanitarian service.

Extending heartfelt wishes, the group prayed for many more years of good health, happiness, and fulfillment for Dr. Godrey Ogbechie.