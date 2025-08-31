Church renovates Salawu Abiola Comprehensive High School with two-storey building, seats, others

By Elizabeth Osayande

For the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, beyond spiritual uplifting of the lives of the members, it believes that sound education in a conducive environment will boost the lives of children.

The above informed the recent donation of two blocks of two-storey classrooms, 100 double learner seats, 32 toilets, and 20 teachers’ desks to Salawu Abiola Comprehensive High School (Jnr) in Osiele, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The event saw the attendance of several dignitaries, including Ogun State Honourable Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, who was represented by

Alhaja Moriamo Oluwatosun Oloko.

Speaking at the official handing over of the educational facilities to the school, Prof. Arigbabu noted that: “I am delighted to be part of this significant milestone, as it reflects our collective commitment to enhancing educational standards in Ogun State.”

Oloko, who also delivered the keynote address on behalf of the Commissioner, stated that: “This initiative serves as a shining example of how private organisations can collaborate with the government to uplift the educational sector,” she said. She also emphasised that the project honours the legacy of the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola, highlighting his commitment to philanthropy and human development.

Alhaja Oloko also expressed gratitude on behalf of the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Nigeria and the diaspora for the noble gesture.

According to her, the Governor and the government of Ogun State remained firmly committed to providing quality education to all learners of school age across the State.

She said the Governor recently announced that the State Government, in collaboration with the World Bank, was rehabilitating the school’s Science Laboratory. Among the forty-five flagship schools in Ogun State, Salawu Abiola Comprehensive High School(Jn) has been selected as one of the sixteen schools and four schools per division across the State.

“The challenges of infrastructural development are a collective responsibility.”It is therefore heart-warming to see organisations such as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints complement our effort by investing in the future of our children,” reiterated Oloko on behalf of Prince Abiodun.

Expressing delight over the donations, the Principal of Salawu Abiola Comprehensive High School, Mr A. A. Lambert, praised the Church for their gesture.

In his words: “We are incredibly thankful to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for their generous support in renovating our school. This investment in our educational infrastructure will have a lasting impact on our students’ learning experience,” he remarked.

Lagos State Commissioner for Special Duties and Governance, Honourable Gbenga Oyerinde, also addressed attendees. “We should all be grateful for this generous donation, which not only enriches the lives of our students but sets a commendable precedent for community involvement in education,” he noted.

The General Authority 70 and 1st Counsellor of the Africa West Area of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Adeyinka Ayodeji Ojediran, expressed his joy at the event. “This moment is special for us as a church. It is our privilege to contribute to the education of the future leaders of our community,” he said. He revealed that the renovation costs were fully covered by local church members, with additional support from those in the diaspora.