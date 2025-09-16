Chinese corners in schools will provide global exposure — FG

Secretary for Education in the FCT, Dr. Danlami Hayyo.

The Federal Government has said that the establishment of Chinese Corners in schools across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will provide Nigerian students with opportunities for global exposure and academic advancement.

The Secretary for Education in the FCT, Dr. Danlami Hayyo, stated this during the inauguration of the 14th Chinese Corner at Government Secondary School, Tudun Wada, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Hayyo explained that the initiative had also benefitted teachers, who participated in capacity-building programmes in China.

He further noted that the Chinese language had recently been included as an international option in the senior secondary school curriculum, describing it as a step that would open wider doors for Nigerian students to compete globally.

He said, “Our staff and teachers too, have benefitted from the collaboration by attending capacity building in China. Today we are proud to say that it is only the FCT that has Chinese Corners in her schools in the whole federation.”

Speaking at the ceremony, the Cultural Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy, Mr. Yang Jianxing, said the initiative was designed not only as a classroom but as a platform to connect cultures and expand opportunities.

He thanked the FCT Secondary Education Board and CCECC Nigeria Ltd. for supporting the expansion of the programme, which he said had become a symbol of China–Nigeria friendship.

He said, “For students, the Chinese Corner is not only an immersive classroom for learning Chinese and experiencing culture, but also a window to observe the world. Many of its beneficiaries have secured Chinese government scholarships, joined Chinese-funded companies in Nigeria, or even become Chinese teachers themselves”.

The Director/Secretary of the FCT Secondary Education Board, Dr. Muhammed Sani Ladan, described the Chinese Corner as a cultural and educational hub fostering deeper ties between Nigeria and China.

He said, “Your contribution to our cultural and educational development is written in gold in our annals of history. We are grateful to the Chinese Embassy and CCECC Nigeria for this laudable project.”

In her remarks, Irene Mojisola Akerele, Principal of GSS Tudun Wada, stated that the facility would enable students to learn Mandarin, appreciate Chinese culture, and benefit from teacher training opportunities.

She said, “We are very pleased with this gesture; enabling us to come and learn the Chinese language is a symbol of a bilateral relationship between the Chinese and Nigerians and it foster unity among us that makes us one of the Chinese Corner schools in FCT with this new innovation.

“You can see from the center, you will notice that everything here is purely Chinese, and as such, the students will get acquainted with the drawings, the paintings, and the books that are donated to the school.

“And the Chinese center trains teachers. So we believe that very soon, we are going to have a teacher trained to come and put us through the learning of this language here.” She added

On his part, Mr. Zane Peng, Director of Corporate Culture at CCECC Nigeria Ltd., reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s development.

He said, “The partnership and friendship between Nigeria and China have grown stronger, and CCECC will continue to contribute to the country’s development”.

With the latest addition, the FCT now hosts 14 Chinese Corners, making it the only region in Nigeria with such a wide network of Mandarin and cultural learning facilities.

