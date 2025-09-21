China-Nigeria trade hits $15.48bn in seven months – Consul-General

Ms. Yan Yuqing, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, states that bilateral trade between China and Nigeria reached $15.48 billion between January and July.

Yuqing disclosed this on Sunday at a reception to mark three historic occasions: the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Nigeria’s 64th independence anniversary, and the Mid-Autumn Festival.

She said that the figure represented a 34.7 per cent increase compared with the same period of 2024

She said the increase reflected the growing strength of China-Nigeria relations, describing Nigeria as China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa.

She explained that the elevation of relations between both countries to a comprehensive strategic partnership at the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit had created broader prospects for cooperation.

The envoy explained that collaboration in infrastructure, energy resources, trade, culture, and education continued to deepen, bringing tangible benefits to citizens of both nations.

“Nigeria and China guided by the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit, all-round cooperation between China and Nigeria has yielded remarkable results.

“From January to July 2025, bilateral trade reached US$15.483 billion, marking a 34.7.per cent year-on-year increase, with Nigeria becoming China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa

“Cooperation in infrastructure, investment and trade, energy resources, culture and education continues to deepen, bringing tangible benefits to both peoples,” she said.

According to her, China’s economy remains resilient despite global challenges, recording 5.3 percent GDP growth in the first half of 2025 while maintaining its global leadership in innovation.

Yuqing commended the Chinese community in Nigeria for its contributions to cultural exchanges, local development, and charity initiatives, urging them to remain bridge-builders in strengthening China-Nigeria relations.

She assured that the Consulate would continue to safeguard the welfare and interests of Chinese nationals in Nigeria while supporting bilateral cooperation.

“China-Nigeria relations are at their best in history, with profound prospects for cooperation.

“I urge you all to be ‘bridge-builders in deepening China-Nigeria friendship; be guardians of a harmonious overseas Chinese community.

“Uphold the spirit of unity and mutual assistance to jointly build a warm, inclusive, and affectionate community for overseas Chinese in Nigeria.

“Strive to be the vanguards in safeguarding national unity, and also strive to be at the forefront of safe and lawful business operations. Become the ‘vital force’ driving China-Nigeria cooperative development. Seize the new opportunities.

‘The Chinese Consulate General in Lagos will continue to uphold the principle of diplomacy for the people’, focusing on resolving the urgent and difficult issues faced by our compatriots and enterprises in the consular district.

“We will provide high-quality, efficient services and assistance to the best of our ability to support your work and daily lives.

Vanguard News