China marks WWII victory with parade, pledges stronger ties with Nigeria

China will on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, hold a military parade in Beijing to mark the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The event, which Beijing described as a solemn remembrance of history, will also showcase China’s military modernization and commitment to peace. Advanced weaponry, highly trained troops, and new technologies will be on display as a signal of China’s ability to safeguard sovereignty and global stability.

China noted that its sacrifices during the war remain a reminder of the value of peace and justice, stressing that the September 3rd parade goes beyond defense strength to highlight cooperation with partners worldwide.

Nigeria is among the countries benefiting from this cooperation.

Recently, China provided $1 million in emergency aid to support victims of severe flooding in Nigeria.

It also approved a $652 million loan through the Export-Import Bank of China for the construction of an evacuation road linking the Lekki Deep Sea Port and refinery.

Officials said the project would ease transportation, boost trade, and drive industrial growth.

Bilateral trade is also rising, with growing collaboration in agriculture, tourism, and the digital economy.

Both nations, now closer under a comprehensive strategic partnership agreed by their presidents last year, share similar positions on South-South cooperation and the rights of developing countries.

Nigeria this year became a partner country of BRICS, further strengthening its international standing and multilateral cooperation with China.

Chinese officials said the September 3rd parade is not only a demonstration of defense capabilities but also a symbol of solidarity, peace, and development.

They expressed readiness to deepen cooperation with Nigeria in infrastructure, energy, education, and technology.