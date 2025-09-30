Childhood cancer: CLWLF pushes for early diagnosis, subsidised care

Cancer cells, illustration.

By Chioma Obinna

As Nigeria marked Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Nneka Nwobbi, founder of the Children Living With Cancer Foundation, CLWCF, has called for stronger government support, early diagnosis, and sustained awareness to prevent needless deaths among children battling cancer.

Speaking during the foundation’s 15th annual awareness walk tagged: “Walkathon” in Lagos, Nwobbi said this year’s theme, “Diagnosis, No Child Left Behind,” underscores the urgent need for early detection and subsidised treatment.

“Childhood cancer should not be a death sentence. One parent has already spent ?25 million on his child’s treatment within a year. That is not sustainable. The government should subsidise, if not make childhood cancer treatment free,” she said.

Nwobbi lamented that while Nigeria has cancer treatment funds for adults, childhood cancer is often sidelined.

“At a recent stakeholders’ meeting, people talked about money for adult cancer care, but nobody mentioned children until I raised it. That shows where we are placed in this fight,” she added.

The foundation has recorded 15 new cases this year alone, with families facing financial, emotional, and social disruption.

“When a child has cancer, the whole family suffers,” she noted, citing parents who abandon work or relocate cities to stay close to their sick children.

One of the key achievements, according to Nwobbi, is the launch of Nigeria’s first Childhood Cancer Registry in December 2023.

“At least now we can record how many of our children have cancer, what type, how treatment went, and the outcomes—death or survival. It came late, but it’s a big step forward,” she explained.

She praised Lagos State for leading in treatment options, pointing to the new bone marrow transplant centre at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH.

“Although it currently focuses on sickle cell, we hope that in the next one or two years, it will cater to children with cancer, too. Lagos is very upfront in childhood cancer treatment, and cure rates are improving,” she said.

Nwobbi further stressed that awareness campaigns should not be limited to September or February but run all year round.

“Awareness is key. Our problem is that most children come too late. If parents knew the signs earlier, we would save more lives,” she said.

She also urged healthier lifestyles, pointing to diet, exercise, and emotional well-being as vital.

“Cancer is linked to low immunity. If we eat natural foods, get sunshine, and stay active, it helps our immunity. Unfortunately, many families now rely on overly processed foods like noodles, which I call poison,” she said.

The foundation also incorporates counseling and art therapy for children, parents, and caregivers. Survivors like Dara, who lost her leg at 13 to osteosarcoma, now serve as role models for newly diagnosed patients.