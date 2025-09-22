Childhood cancer care: Omonisi demands more registries, higher funding

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

President of the Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS), Prof. Abidemi Omonisi, has called on the Federal Government to establish and strengthen Population-Based Childhood Cancer Registries across the country, stressing that accurate data remains critical to Nigeria’s cancer control efforts.

Speaking at the 9th Annual Cancer Awareness Walk organized by the Okapi Children Cancer Foundation in Abuja, Prof. Omonisi also urged the National Assembly to raise budgetary allocation for childhood cancer from the current ₦100 million in 2025 to at least ₦1 billion in the 2026 national budget.

“It is disturbing that in 2025, some Nigerians — including key decision-makers — still do not believe that children can get cancer. This shows just how critical our advocacy efforts remain,” he said in a statement signed by NCS National Director of Publicity, Bashir Mohammed.

Omonisi commended the Okapi Foundation for its decade-long support to children living with cancer, describing the awareness walk, themed “Hope Every Step – Fighting Cancer,” as an important platform for sensitization and solidarity with patients and families.

On funding, he noted that the inclusion of childhood cancer in the National Cancer Health Fund was a milestone but insisted that the ₦100 million allocation was grossly inadequate. He urged both federal and state governments to begin providing free treatment for children diagnosed with cancer.

Highlighting the need for stronger data systems, the NCS president lamented that Nigeria currently has only one Population-Based Childhood Cancer Registry, located at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), which itself lacks adequate support.

“Science is driven by data. Without updated and comprehensive data, we cannot plan or measure impact effectively. We need at least one registry in each of the six geopolitical zones,” he stressed.

He further called for early screening programs, expanded public-private partnerships, and improved palliative care to strengthen treatment outcomes.

Prof. Omonisi emphasized the importance of collaboration, describing the cancer walk as not just symbolic but a national advocacy tool to amplify the voices of patients and survivors. He reaffirmed NCS’s commitment to working with NGOs, survivor groups, and government agencies to keep cancer care on the national agenda.

The NCS delegation to the walk included Vice President Dr. Chi-kadibia Ukoma, Assistant Secretary-General Dr. Tessy Ahmadu, FCT Chairman Dr. Olayinka Popoola, Abuja Chapter lead Dr. Hannatu, and Program Officer Eunice Ali, who engaged participants and distributed educational materials.