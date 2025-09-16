Chief Imam of Owo passes on at 91

Alhaji Ahmad Oladoke Aladesawe

Alhaji Ahmad Oladoke Aladesawe, Chief Imam of Owo and Chairman, Ondo State League of Imams and Alfas, has passed on at the age of 91 years.

Alhaji Kamorudeen Ishola, a Muslim leader in Owo made the announcement to newsmen on Tuesday, saying the Imam died on Monday evening at the Federal Medical Center, Owo in Ondo State.

Ishola described the Imam as a respected Islamic scholar and community leader, who devoted his live to the growth of the Islam in the country.

According to him, the Imam will be buried according to Islamic rites by 2pm on Tuesday in his home town, Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Also, The National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) in Ondo State, has sympathised with his immediate family, Owo Muslim community, and the nation at large for the monumental loss.

Alhaji Abdulwaasii Yusuf, State Missioner of NACOMYO, sa8d this in a statement, saying that the entire Muslim youths would miss the deceased.

“Baba is one number support pillar of NACOMYO and a greatest Islamic scholars ever lived in this part of the world especially Ondo State.

“May Allah accept his good deeds, forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Fridaus. Aaameen,” Yusuf said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shiekh Aladesawe, before his passage, served as the Secretary General of Imams and Alfas in South West, Edo and Delta States.

Aladesawe was widely admired for his contributions to the growth of Islam and peace-building efforts across Ondo State and beyond.

Sympathizers have described his passing as a huge loss to the Muslim community and the state at large.

Prayers have been offered for Allah (SWT) to grant his soul eternal rest in Aljana Fridaos.

