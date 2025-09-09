Chibok survivor wins SASIE pitch, champions women in tech

Chibok girls

By Cynthia Alo

Mary Katambi, a survivor of the 2014 Chibok school abduction, has emerged winner of the Sought After School of Innovation & Entrepreneurship (SASIE) Idea to Venture pitch finale with her startup, Kaiki, an online marketplace for sustainable fashion and household items.

The Idea to Venture programme is SASIE’s flagship annual training designed to take African women with tech startup ideas from concept to launch in just six weeks, guided by global experts and mentors.

Katambi, who turned her story of survival into one of innovation, created Kaiki to promote recycling and sustainable living. Also recognized at the event was Dr. Irene Udebuana, founder of Robotprof, a climate-tech education initiative equipping children aged 7–16 with coding, robotics, and green technology skills to prepare them for a sustainable future.

SASIE founder, Dr. Jennifer D. Daniel, described the winners as proof of the transformative power of women in tech.

“Mary and Irene embody exactly why SASIE exists: to unlock bold ideas and build powerful women-led ventures across the continent,” she said.

The two winners will receive a founder’s grant, mentorship, and the opportunity to apply as pioneer ventures to the Eunoia VC incubator, along with media exposure, including a feature on Women Radio 91.7’s Startup Sisi.

Now in its second cohort, SASIE’s Idea to Venture programme has trained over 1,000 women founders across Africa in just two years, equipping them with knowledge, networks, and investment opportunities to transform bold ideas into scalable ventures.