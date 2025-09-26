Chelsea’s Palmer sidelined with groin injury

Cole Palmer will likely be out of action until after next month’s international break to give the Chelsea midfielder time to shake off a groin problem, manager Enzo Maresca said on Friday.

The England international came off midway through the first half in Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester United last week, their first Premier League defeat of the season.

The 23-year-old had previously missed games against West Ham and Fulham with the same issue.

Maresca told reporters that Chelsea had decided to “protect” Palmer so his injury would not get worse.

“We decided to rest him for the next two or three weeks, probably until the international break, just to see if, with that rest, he can be able to recover 100 percent and to be completely fit after the international break,” he explained.

But Maresca said he did not believe the problem required surgery.

“It’s just a matter of managing his pain in his groin, that, you know, with the amount of games, it’s something that can happen,” said the Italian.

“So this is the reason why we try to be a little bit conservative with him, to give him rest. Hopefully, he can be 100 percent fit after the international break.”

Chelsea host Brighton on Saturday, followed by home games against Benfica and Liverpool next week, but they then have a two-week break to accommodate international matches.

Maresca said Tosin Adarabioyo would also likely be out until the international break with a calf injury, while fellow defender Wesley Fofana suffered concussion in Chelsea’s midweek win against Lincoln in the League Cup.

Chelsea suffered a huge blow early in their match at Old Trafford last week when goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off for a reckless challenge on Bryan Mbeumo.

Back-up stopper Filip Jorgensen also failed to impress against Lincoln, but Maresca said he still had faith in his goalkeeping options.

“Robert for a long period, a long time, he was very good with us,” said the Italian. “The last part of last season, the beginning of this season, he was fantastic.

“He made a mistake against Man United, I recognise that. I said many times, the ‘keeper made a mistake, it’s like midfielder or defender or striker, it’s exactly the same. We are happy with Robert, we are happy with Filip, both of them.”

