Champions Barca crush Valencia 6-0 in first home game

Barcelona’s Brazilian forward #11 Raphinha (L) celebrates with Barcelona’s English forward #14 Marcus Rashford scoring his team’s second goal during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Valencia CF at Johan Cruyff Stadium in Barcelona, on September 14, 2025. (Photo by Lluis GENE / AFP)

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Fermin Lopez struck twice each as Barcelona thumped Valencia 6-0 on Sunday in a La Liga match they were forced to play at their tiny Johan Cruyff training ground stadium because of delays in reopening their Spotify Camp Nou home.

The rampant Spanish champions moved second, two points behind leaders Real Madrid, who boast a 100 percent record after their win at Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Hosting the game at the 6,000 capacity ground besides their training facilities west of the city, with the rebuilt Camp Nou not yet permitted to open, Barca’s first home game of the season saw high-calibre football in a low-key setting.

Star forward Lamine Yamal’s absence due to a groin issue was a further blow for Barca, with coach Hansi Flick criticising the Spanish national team for playing him twice despite the problem during World Cup qualifiers last week.

The German handed Roony Bardghji his debut on the right flank in Yamal’s stead after his summer arrival from Copenhagen.

Barcelona dominated Valencia in the first half without creating many clear-cut chances.

Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres fired narrowly over and wide respectively as Flick’s side penned in the visitors.

Lopez, linked with a move to Chelsea during the summer, dug in to stay at Barca and proved his worth against Los Che.

Barca took the lead after 29 minutes when Torres flicked on a pass into the midfielder’s path.

Lopez scampered into the box and flashed a strike across Julen Agirrezabala and into the net.

Carlos Corberan’s Valencia, 15th, did not muster a shot in the first half to Barca’s 11, playing conservatively after a 7-1 thrashing by the Blaugrana in January.

Flick brought on Raphinha for the quiet Bardghji at half-time as he sought to put the game to bed, and soon had the goals he wanted.

Rashford, on his brightest outing since joining from Manchester United on loan, whipped in a dangerous cross which Raphinha slid home at the far post.

It was Rashford’s first direct goal contribution since arriving at the club.

Lopez blasted in a third from long range, which goalkeeper Agirrezabala might have dealt with better.

Raphinha smashed in Barca’s fourth at the near post as the Catalans ran riot.

Flick shuffled his pack with Thursday’s Champions League opener in mind, bringing on Polish veteran Lewandowski and Dani Olmo.

The 37-year-old striker grabbed his first goal of the season with a lethal finish after Olmo played him in behind the defence.

Flick was also able to bring on midfielder Marc Bernal after a nine-month absence following a severe knee injury.

The 18-year-old holding midfielder created Barca’s sixth goal as he set up Lewandowski to dink over the hapless Agirrezabala to round off the emphatic rout.

