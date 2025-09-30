CERON warns poor Nigerians could bear brunt of Dangote/PENGASSAN dispute

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Campaign for Equal Rights and Opportunities for Nigerians (CERON) has expressed concern over the ongoing dispute between the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and Dangote Refinery, warning that prolonged conflict could disproportionately affect the country’s most vulnerable citizens.

In a statement issued Tuesday, CERON Secretary Francis Odiir highlighted the potential economic dangers posed by the standoff, noting that ordinary Nigerians are already facing significant financial pressures. He called on both PENGASSAN and Dangote Refinery to put the public interest first and resolve the dispute swiftly.

“Nigerians are going through hard times, and this dispute is creating fear of an imminent hike in petrol prices, which is not what we need at this moment,” Odiir said. He stressed that the poor are likely to feel the greatest impact if fuel supply disruptions continue.

CERON further warned of broader economic consequences, noting that a full-scale industrial action could disrupt vital sectors and stall nationwide economic activities. “Any total shutdown will cripple critical sectors and worsen the plight of millions of citizens,” Odiir added.

The group urged the Federal Government to intervene decisively and called for dialogue and compromise between the parties to prevent the situation from escalating into a larger crisis.

CERON emphasized that timely resolution is essential to safeguard the welfare of Nigerians and maintain stability in the nation’s economy.