‘Cement price hike cripples businesses,’ block moulders appeal for FG intervention

By Esther Onyegbula

The National Association of Block Moulders of Nigeria, NABMON, has appealed to the Federal Government to urgently intervene in the persistent increase in the price of cement and other building materials, warning that the situation is pushing many operators out of business and worsening housing affordability for Nigerians.

Lagos State Chairman of NABMON, Mr. Rasheed Aleshinloye, made the appeal during a sensitisation programme organised by Lafarge in support of NABMON’s Igbe Laara unit in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Describing the price hike as an emergency requiring urgent attention, Aleshinloye said the rising cost of cement has made home ownership increasingly difficult, while also fuelling high rent and homelessness in urban areas.

According to him, “Cement is a critical ingredient for housing and road construction in Nigeria, performing a fundamental role in constructing foundations, floors, walls, and other structural elements. The increase in its price has forced some of our members out of business. A standard nine-inch block may soon sell for as high as N1,500, which many people cannot afford.”

He attributed the surge in demand partly to its growing use in road construction projects across the country, which he said has placed additional pressure on supply.

The NABMON chairman urged government to issue importation licences to credible organisations to create competition in the sector and possibly drive down prices. He also called on members to strictly adhere to quality standards as directed by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, to reduce cases of building collapse.

“As part of efforts to ensure safety, we have sensitised our members on the need to comply with standards. We also urge the Material Testing Laboratory monitoring team to step up enforcement and sanction defaulters,” he added.

Earlier, Mr. Adeboye Asela, chairman of NABMON’s Igbe Laara/Elepe unit, which hosted the event, commended Lafarge for its support, including the donation of a motorcycle for logistics. He said a monitoring committee had been inaugurated to checkmate the use of substandard materials and cautioned members against cutting corners in block production.