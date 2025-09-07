Celebrities rally at “Lagos Food Bank Walkathon”

By Ayo Onikoyi

It was energy, solidarity, and purpose on display in Lagos last weekend as the Lagos Food Bank Initiative staged its 6th annual Walkathon, rallying celebrities, volunteers, and corporate partners in the fight against child hunger.

Themed “Feed the Future,” the fundraising walk began at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan, with an early morning aerobics session before participants embarked on a 14-kilometre trek through Bourdillon and back.

The event drew star power from Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw, content creator Taaooma, reality star Tacha, media personalities Pamilerin and Enioluwa Adeoluwa, as well as musician Korexx, among others.

At the centre of the initiative is the organisation’s Education Enhancement Intervention for Food Insecure Students (EDUFOOD) programme, which provides nutritious meals to children in low-cost private schools.

Founder and Executive Director, Dr. Michael Sunbola, underscored the urgency of the mission.

“A hungry child cannot learn, cannot concentrate, cannot dream, cannot see the future. That is why we are mobilising resources and raising funds to ensure no child has to choose between hunger and education,” he said.

Dr. Sunbola highlighted the organisation’s decade-long impact, reaching over three million people across 172 communities with the support of more than 30,000 volunteers.

“Hunger does not belong in the future of Nigeria. It does not belong in our classrooms. Together, let us walk hunger out of our schools,” he added.

Actor and media personality Elozonam, who joined the walk, said the cause resonates deeply with him.

“Feeding Nigeria one child at a time and keeping children in school is fantastic. Education is the most important thing to the advancement of a country. If the people that are supposed to do it are not doing it, then it is up to everyone else to step up,” he said.

Adding perspective, Food Safety Supervisor, Justina George, stressed the need to uphold global standards in feeding initiatives.

“Even if our beneficiaries are disadvantaged, they still have dignity, and they deserve food that meets global standards. That is why we partner with the Global Food Banking Network in the U.S.,” she explained.

She noted that EDUFOOD meals include cereal with milk, rice with protein, bread spreads, and fresh fruits, ensuring balanced diets for growing children.

On Nigeria’s broader food safety situation, George said:“We are trying, but we are not there yet. Food safety is not just the responsibility of government. Everyone must work together — at home, in restaurants, and in communities — if we are to achieve a food-safe Nigeria.”