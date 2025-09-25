CBN warns against naira abuse, hoarding of currency

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief & Favour Isaac

As the Yuletide sets in, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned Nigerians against naira abuse and the hoarding of the currency. The CBN, in Abuja yesterday flag off the campaign against the mal handling of naira as it increases the costs of maintaining the currency.

Deputy Governor (DG) Operations, Mr. Bala Bello, called for attitudinal change among Nigerians, which he said required collective actions among various interest groups in the country.

The DG who was represented by the Director of Currency Operations and Branch Management Dr. Adetona Adedeji, at the flag off, condemned spraying the naira at events, mutilating, tearing or writing on it.

With “naira our pride: handle with care,” as its theme, Mr. Bello said the campaigned aimed to strengthen not only the integrity of the currency but also the partnerships that sustain the nation’s financial ecosystem. His words, “The naira is more than a means of payment. It represents our national pride, our sovereignty, and our shared destiny as a people.

“Unfortunately, careless practices-folding, tearing, spraying at social events, writing on notes, and even outright mutilation undermine the dignity of our national symbol and increase the costs of maintaining it.

“The Central Bank cannot succeed in this mission alone. To truly change behaviours and instill respect for the Naira, we need the collaboration of all stakeholders; commercial banks, microfinance institutions, transport unions, traders’ associations, market leaders, schools, religious organizations, civil society, and the media.”