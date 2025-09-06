CBN governor joins Eurocham CEOs for business forum

L-R: A.Voss, Chief Country Representative, Deutsche Bank Representative Office, Nigeria, CBN Governor Mr Olayemi Cardoso, Y. Gilbert, Eurocham President & MD Amadeus IT, T. Bagu, MD Commercium Africa, C. Okwara, Eurocham General Manager.

The European Business Chamber (Eurocham) convened its C-Level Business Forum in Lagos, featuring the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, alongside European CEOs and consular leaders.

The dialogue provided an open exchange on Nigeria’s economic trajectory and the reforms required to strengthen investor confidence.

In a candid fireside chat, Governor Cardoso outlined CBN’s reform priorities, stressing the need to rebuild trust in Nigeria’s monetary and fiscal policies.

He highlighted his commitment to ensuring a stable and strong naira, achieving single-digit inflation that would unlock lower interest rates, and upholding firm oversight of Nigeria’s banking sector.

The session, moderated by Eurocham Director and Chief Country Representative, Deutsche Bank Representative Office Nigeria, Mr. Andreas Voss, created space for European business leaders to raise pressing concerns around FX stability, investment flows, and long-term economic growth. The Governor’s responses were welcomed as both transparent and reassuring.

Eurocham President Mr. Yann Gilbert emphasized that the Chamber’s mandate is to serve as the official voice of European businesses in Nigeria.

“We are here to ensure structured dialogue and strengthen collaboration between Europe and Nigeria,” he remarked.

In his closing statement, Eurocham General Manager Mr. Chigozie Okwara described the engagement as “a milestone in EuroCham’s journey to transform conversations into meaningful collaboration that drives impact for investors and Nigeria’s wider economy.”