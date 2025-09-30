CBN Gov Cardoso champions next generation leadership in monetary policy

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will inaugurate the Governor’s Annual Lecture Series on Friday, October 3, 2025, at the Honeywell Auditorium, Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University.

Themed “Next Generation Leadership in Monetary Policy and Nation Building,” the lecture marks the launch of a flagship platform under the CBN Governor’s Knowledge Acceleration & Thought Leadership Initiative. The series is designed to strengthen dialogue between the Bank and thought leaders across academia, business, policy, and civil society.

This inaugural edition coincides with the second anniversary of Team Cardoso’s leadership at the CBN, a milestone reflecting reforms that have stabilised the naira, improved key economic indicators, and restored international investor confidence in Nigeria’s economy.

The platform will convene policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and students from leading tertiary institutions, highlighting the central role of monetary policy in driving stability, growth, and nation-building.

The choice of Lagos Business School as the inaugural host reflects its reputation as a hub for leadership and policy innovation, offering an environment that bridges theory and practice and encourages rigorous debate.

Through this initiative, the CBN underscores its commitment not only to safeguarding Nigeria’s macroeconomic stability but also to investing in the next generation of leaders who will sustain and build on today’s progress.