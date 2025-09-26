CBA Foundation to host landmark conference on empowering widows in Nigeria

The Chinwe-Bode Akinwande (CBA) Foundation has announced plans to host a landmark conference themed “Empowering Widows in Nigeria: Breaking the Cycle of Poverty and Vulnerability,” scheduled for October 9, 2025, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

The not-for-profit organisation, which has supported thousands of underprivileged widows and children since its establishment in 2015, said the conference is aimed at spotlighting the challenges widows face and exploring practical solutions to uplift them.

Founder of the Foundation, Chinwe Bode-Akinwande, said widows are often subjected to exploitation and neglect, particularly in marginalised communities. “Our mission is to empower them through strategic partnerships and capacity-building initiatives, amplifying their voices and strengthening their positions in society. With this conference, we are creating a platform for stakeholders to share experiences, proffer solutions and commit to implementing them,” she stated.

The conference will feature a keynote address by Amina Oyagbola, Founder of Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), while Hansatu Adegbite, Executive Director of Women in Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), will moderate a plenary session. The event will also include interactive discussions, impact stories, and a call to action for participants to deepen support for widows nationwide.

Stakeholders from civil society, government, academia, and the private sector are expected to attend, with discussions focusing on empowerment strategies such as skill acquisition, microfinance, impact investing, and advocacy.

Since its official launch, the CBA Foundation has reached more than 10,000 widows through empowerment and capacity-building projects, provided health interventions, food distribution, start-up business support, and counseling for over 17,000 widows, as well as tuition and skills training support for over 100 children.