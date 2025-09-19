Cattle markets’ closure: Miyetti Allah urges Kwara Govt’s intervention

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) on Friday appealed to the Kwara government to urgently intervene in the closure of cattle markets in seven local government areas in the state.

The appeal followed the closure of cattle markets due to insecurity by the seven local government chairmen in the Kwara South Senatorial District of the state.

In a statement issued in Ilorin, the MACBAN Kwara Chapter Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Garba, described the move as hasty and lacking proper consultation with stakeholders, including traditional rulers, market leaders, and traders.

“The proposed closure of cattle markets in Kwara South by the local government chairmen without the knowledge of traditional rulers, leaders and operators is not justified.

“Decisions like this require wide consultations to carry everyone concerned along,” he said.

Garba expressed concern that traders were not informed of the directive beforehand, adding that many still arrived at the markets with their goods only to face uncertainty.

According to him, the action could worsen the already difficult economic situation for families in the affected communities and beyond.

“Closing the cattle markets without prior notice at this time will cripple businesses and add to the economic challenges affecting families in the locality, the state and the country in general,” he warned.

Garba urged the state government to prevail on the chairmen of Ifelodun, Isin, Irepodun, Offa, Ekiti, Oke-Ero and Oyun local government areas to reverse the closure in the interest of fairness and justice.

NAN reports that the Kwara South Senatorial District of the state had witnessed a rise in cases of kidnapping and banditry of recent with recorded cases of loss of lives that have led to certain security measures.

