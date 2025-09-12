Cashew farmers demand transparent review of roadmap

…debunk newspaper publication to mislead Nigerians

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – IN a bid to galvanize the nation’s cashew industry, cashew farmers under the auspices of the National Cashew Association of Nigeria, NCAN, yesterday, demanded transparent review of the Cashew Roadmap by the Technical Working Group, TWG, in the interest of the industry.

The demand was contained in a statement signed by the National President, NCAN, Dr Ojo Ajanaku, on the heels of an earlier publication in one of the national dailies dated September 10, 2025 titled ‘Nigeria’s Cashew Roadmap: Time to End the Cycle of Misinformation and Delays’.

Ajanaku described the publication as misleading and attempts to “undermine NCAN’s well-considered position on the Cashew Roadmap.”

He said: “It has become necessary to set the records straight in the interest of truth, transparency, and the future of Nigeria’s cashew industry.

“NCAN’s position is clear: the Cashew Roadmap must undergo a transparent review by a Technical Working Group, TWG, comprising the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, FMITI, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, FMAFS, and NCAN.

“This position is not unilateral; it is the resolution jointly agreed upon by both ministries and NCAN. Any attempt to bypass this agreed process undermines due process and stakeholder trust.

“On stakeholder engagement: While consultations were conducted, they did not fully capture the realities of all segments of the value chain, especially farmers and indigenous processors.

“This is precisely why NCAN has insisted on a TWG review to ensure that the final Roadmap reflects the aspirations and priorities of the entire cashew industry, not just a few interests.”

He also dismissed the allegation that the Cashew Roadmap includes Genetically Modified Organisms, GMOs, “On Seedlings and GMOs: The suggestion that the Roadmap introduces GMOs is unfounded.

“NCAN wishes to categorically state that the Roadmap does not endorse or promote genetically modified organisms. What it supports is the distribution of certified improved hybrid seedlings developed by Nigerian research institutions to enhance yield, quality, and resilience. Any claim to the contrary is a misrepresentation of facts.”

He also said the association is not troubled by the delay on the finalization of the Cashew Roadmap, because such sensitive documents and its ratification does not need any form of rushing to make it a policy.

“On delays in finalization: The delay in finalizing the Roadmap is not attributable to NCAN. Rather, it reflects the need for careful harmonization to ensure credibility, sustainability, and broad acceptance.

“A hurried and flawed policy document would be counterproductive and harmful to the long-term development of the sector”, he said.

Meanwhile, according to the NCAN boss, there is the need to review the Technical Working Group, TWG, as it is currently.

“Why the TWG review matters? The TWG review is essential to: Align the Roadmap with Nigeria’s national priorities on value addition, job creation, and industrialization; Protect the interests of Nigerian farmers, processors, and exporters; Strengthen confidence in the Roadmap as an inclusive and workable policy framework”, he added.

He also assured NCAN’s commitment, saying, “As the recognized national apex body for the cashew sector, NCAN remains committed to working with government and partners to ensure that the Cashew Roadmap becomes a credible, inclusive, and actionable strategy for the industry.

“Our focus remains on promoting industrialization, supporting farmers and processors, creating jobs, and ensuring Nigeria earns its rightful place as a global cashew leader.

“NCAN therefore urges stakeholders and the public to disregard the misinformation and remain focused on the collective task ahead delivering a Cashew Roadmap that serves Nigeria’s national interest and the cashew value chain as a whole.”