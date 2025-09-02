CardCentre, telecom firm unveil eco-friendly SIM cards

L-R: General Manager, Regulatory Affairs, MTN Nigeria PLC, Ikenna Ikeme; Group Managing Director, Chams Holdco PLC, Mayowa Olaniyan; Chief Sales and Distribution Officer (CSDO), MTN Nigeria, Olusina Adegoke, Managing Director/ CEO CardCentre Nigeria Limited, Olalekan Latona; General Manager, Sustainability and Shared Value, MTN Nigeria, Adekemi Adisa and General Manager, Global Soucing and Supply Chain (GSSC), MTN Nigeria, Adeola Oduntan at the launch of Eco-Friendly SIM cards in Lagos recently

By Peter Egwuatu

Cardcentre Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Chams HoldCo and Africa’s leading smart card manufacturer, is taking innovation and sustainability to the next level with the launch of eco-friendly SIM cards across the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

This pioneering initiative, developed in collaboration with MTN Nigeria, was officially unveiled in Lagos and marks a significant advancement in the country’s telecommunications sector.

The new SIM cards are made entirely from 100% biodegradable materials and hold certification from the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), confirming compliance with sustainable forestry standards. Engineered to minimize environmental impact, these SIM cards are produced using recyclable components and energy-efficient manufacturing techniques, meeting global sustainability benchmarks while delivering the reliable performance expected by telecom users.

This initiative highlights the mutual commitment of CardCentre and MTN Nigeria to lowering their environmental footprint and fostering sustainable practices within the sector. By substituting traditional plastic SIM cards with biodegradable alternatives, the partnership seeks to drastically cut plastic waste and pollution in Nigeria and the wider West African region.

“We are proud to collaborate with MTN Nigeria on this innovative project. Our biodegradable SIM cards mark an important step toward a greener future for telecommunications,” said Lekan Latona, Chief Executive Officer of CardCentre.

“At MTN Nigeria, we are passionate about positively impacting both the environment and our communities. This partnership with CardCentre underscores our commitment to sustainability and innovation, while also supporting local businesses and stimulating economic growth through strategic alliances,” stated Tobe Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Nigeria.

CardCentre remains at the forefront of smart card manufacturing and personalization, with a proven history of delivering transformative solutions across Nigeria and beyond. This latest advancement further strengthens its role as a key catalyst for sustainable development in the technology sector.

Through continuous research and development, CardCentre is exploring additional eco-friendly initiatives within its product range, maintaining its focus on providing high-quality, innovative, and environmentally responsible solutions for clients in the financial, telecommunications, and public service industries.