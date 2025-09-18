Capital market critical pillar to sustainable mining – Alake

Alake

…as investors receive deep insights into Nigeria’s solid minerals sector

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, Wednesday, maintained that the capital market remains a critical pillar to sustainable mining in Nigeria.

Alake who was represented by his Senior Adviser on Mining and Policy, Amira Adamu Waziri, stated this at the NASD–SMDF Webinar, which had over 200 participants, was organised by NASD Plc and Solid Minerals Development Fund, SMDF, organised the meeting, and was moderated by Oludare Fajimolu.

He also highlighted efforts by the Tinubu-led administration through the Ministry, which he said the 7-point Agenda for the Ministry is yielding positive results in less than two years of the Tinubu administration, which includes; Establishment of the Nigeria Solid Minerals Company; Creation of the Mines Marshalls; Comprehensive Geological Data Acquisition; Formalization of Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (ASM); Promotion of Value Addition and Local Processing, to reduce raw exports and stimulate downstream industrialization; Attracting Large-Scale Foreign and Local Investment; and Robust Stakeholder Engagement.

He added that these pillars guide all of the Ministry’s current efforts toward building a world-class mining ecosystem in Nigeria.

NASD Plc, in strategic partnership with the SMDF hosting the second high-evel webinar with the themed ‘Understanding the Mining Asset Development Cycle’ is designed to provide stakeholders with an in-depth understanding of the various stages and requirements to successfully develop mining assets in Nigeria.

He said: “Today’s theme, ‘Unlocking Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Potentials Through the Capital Market’, is closely aligned with the Ministry’s vision of building a sustainable and investment-driven mining sector—one that serves as a foundation for economic transformation.

“Nigeria is blessed with an extraordinary endowment of solid mineral resources—over 44 commercially viable minerals, ranging from gold and lithium to tin, lead-zinc, barite, and rare earth elements. These resources are spread across the country’s six geopolitical zones, positioning mining as a truly national sector.

“Yet, despite this wealth, the sector currently contributes less than 1% to national GDP. The reasons are well known—insufficient geological data, weak infrastructure, informal operations, illegal mining, and a significant financing gap.

“It is this financing gap that today’s conversation seeks to address—by exploring how Nigeria’s capital market can serve as a channel for patient, long-term, and strategic investment in the solid minerals value chain.

“Let me emphasize: the capital market is a critical pillar in the journey toward a sustainable mining sector.

“Through the capital market, we can:- Mobilize long-term financing for exploration and project development;- Support junior mining companies to list, raise funds, and scale operations;- Facilitate securitization and monetization of geological assets;- Channel institutional capital into infrastructure and processing hubs.”

He also added that, “The Ministry remains committed to inclusive and strategic stakeholder engagement. Nigeria stands at the threshold of a mining renaissance. We have the mineral resources. We have the political will. What we now require is the capital, technology, and partnerships to unlock this potential.”

Meanwhile, the Director General, DG, Nigerian Mining Cadastre Office, MCO, Engr Obadiah Simon Nkom, as one of the resource persons spoke on why investors should take advantage of reconnaissance while speaking on ‘Licensing Processes and Requirements of a Mining Asset’, said, “For Investors: Start with reconnaissance — it is the smartest, lowest-cost entry into Nigeria’s mineral wealth. Opportunities: Huge untapped areas still open for reconnaissance in Nigeria. Affordable entry point for investors compared to full-scale mining.

“MCO as the key Regulator, shall continue digitalizing and enforcing standards.

“For Communities: Understand reconnaissance as the beginning of shared prosperity, not exploitation.”

Also, speaking was the Advisor, Ore Reserve Development Forum, Jon O’Callaghan gave deep insights on ‘Mining Asset Development Cycle and Investment Readiness’, which he said there is the need for investors to access the capital market, ensure corporate governance and other basic factors that would attract investments into the Nigerian mining sector.

And the Director, Agile Dynamics, Paul Lalovich spoke on exploring innovative financing models such as asset tokenization to unlock early-stage funding while speaking on the Topic, ‘Real word asset tokenization as a means to unlock early-stage exploration funding’,

He said: “Tokenization and Listing: High potential mineral assets are tokenized diaspora investors.

“Anchor Investment and De-risking: The incubator provides anchor capital (co-invested with SMDF, AFC, or other partners), de-risking early stages and catalyzing FDI.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary Solid Minerals Development Fund, SMDF, Hajiya Fatima Umaru Shinkafi represented by the Executive Assistant to the Executive Secretary, SMDF, Omotayo Omitokun, while giving her vote of thanks, which she appreciated the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake for co-hosting the webinar, also the resource persons, and the Managing Director, MD, NASD Plc, Eguarekhide Longe and his team, as well the SMDF staff for their relentless efforts.

She said, “Today’s conversations have shed light on critical elements of the mining asset development cycle.

“We believe that the insights gained today will not only shape investment readiness but also accelerate sustainable growth and value creation in our mining industry through the capital market.

“We look forward to continued collaboration as we work together to unlock the vast potential of Nigeria’s mineral resources.”