CAP Plc, NABTEB push painting as viable career for Nigerian youths

By Joy Aliyu

Paints and coatings manufacturer, Chemical and Allied Products Plc, has said Nigerian youths can consider painting as a career path in the face of current economic hardship.

The firm, which partnered with the National Business and Technical Examination Board, NABTEB, also reaffirmed commitment to empowering painters and advancing vocational excellence.

Speaking at the fifth anniversary of its Painters Academy held in Lagos, Chief Operating Officer, CAP Plc, Jethro Iruobe, expressed commitment to building human capital and strengthening painters’ professional capabilities.

Iruobe said: “Marking five years of the CAP Painters Academy is both a celebration of impact and a reminder of the bold vision we set out with. What began as an idea has grown into a nationwide movement that has trained thousands of painters, raised professional standards, and created new opportunities for young Nigerians. While we are proud of the journey so far, this milestone also strengthens our commitment to scale even bigger, ensuring painting is not just a trade but a pathway to dignity, entrepreneurship, and lasting success.”

Also speaking at the event, Chief Examination Officer at NABTEB, Lawani Meka, said: “Our partnership demonstrates how the private sector can drive professionalization in critical industries. By accrediting the CAP Painters Academy, we are ensuring that painters receive nationally recognized certification that enhances their employability and credibility. CAP’s commitment to building human capital is exemplary, and NABTEB is proud to support this journey.”

CAP Painters Academy was set up with the vision to become the cornerstone of technical and capacity building in Nigeria’s paints and coatings sector. Over the past five years, the academy has trained more than 6,000 painters across 17 states, advancing their product knowledge and application techniques for decorative products and imparting the importance of surface preparation to paint performance.