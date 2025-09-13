Canonisation of Carlo Acutis: A Digital Saint for the Internet Age

By Henry Ojelu with agency report

The canonisation of Blessed Carlo Acutis, the Italian teenager fondly called the “Cyber Apostle of the Eucharist,” has been greeted with joy, reflection and renewed calls for young people across the world—especially in Africa—to draw inspiration from his life of holiness, simplicity and technological creativity.

Carlo, who died in 2006 at the age of 15 from acute leukemia, was elevated to sainthood at St. Peter’s Basilica last Sunday in a solemn Mass presided over by Pope Francis. His recognition as a saint makes him the first millennial to be canonised by the Catholic Church.

The teenager’s life has resonated globally because of his ability to combine modern technology with deep spirituality. While many of his peers were immersed in video games and social media distractions, Carlo used his computer skills to build a website cataloguing Eucharistic miracles around the world. The project, completed shortly before his death, continues to inspire devotion among millions today.

Mother’s reaction

Speaking after the canonisation, Carlo’s mother, Antonia Salzano, described the event as a moment of grace not only for her family but also for the universal Church.

“My son showed that holiness is possible for everyone, even for young people living in this digital age,” she said.

“He always believed that the internet could be used to spread love, truth and the beauty of the Eucharist. Today, his message is more relevant than ever, especially for our young people who need light in a world often dominated by confusion and superficiality,” she added. She recalled Carlo’s simple lifestyle, noting that although the family lived in relative comfort in Milan, her son never pursued materialism.

“He wore the same sneakers, the same jeans. He preferred giving to the poor rather than indulging in luxuries.

He always said that ‘being original is better than being photocopies,’ urging his peers to discover God’s unique plan for their lives,” Antonia added.

Global reactions

Across Italy and beyond, Catholics celebrated the canonisation as a sign that holiness is not distant from modern realities. At youth vigils held in parishes across Rome, young people waved flags, sang hymns and held candles as Carlo’s portrait was displayed alongside those of traditional saints.

African bishops and Catholic youth leaders also welcomed the development. The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, in a statement, urged young Nigerians to emulate Carlo’s creative use of technology and his deep love for the Eucharist.

“In a continent where digital media is rapidly transforming culture, Carlo shows that faith and innovation can go hand in hand,” the statement read.

In Kenya, Fr. Dominic Waweru, chaplain of the Catholic Youth Organization, noted that Carlo’s life “breaks the myth that holiness is only for the old or for those far removed from ordinary struggles. His story will encourage African youth to live their faith boldly, even in challenging socio-economic conditions.”

Lessons for African youth

Carlo’s canonisation carries particular resonance for African youths navigating unemployment, peer pressure, and social media excesses. His life demonstrates that technology, when used positively, can be a tool for evangelisation, education and community building rather than a channel of addiction and misinformation.

Observers also point out his sense of solidarity with the poor. During his brief life, Carlo volunteered at soup kitchens and donated his pocket money to charity. For African youth, many of whom struggle amid widening inequality, his example underscores the call to social responsibility.

Furthermore, Carlo’s cheerful embrace of suffering—offering his pain for the Pope and the Church—resonates in societies facing violence, poverty and disease. His courage shows that even young people can transform hardship into testimony.

Pope Francis’ message

In his homily, Pope Francis described Carlo as a beacon of modern holiness. “He was a young man of our times, passionate about computers, yet never enslaved by them. His gaze was fixed on Christ. May his example awaken in young people everywhere the desire for authentic joy that comes from friendship with Jesus,” the Pope said.

The pontiff urged Catholic families to nurture faith in the home, reminding them that “the saints are not distant heroes but living witnesses, close to us, showing us that holiness is possible.”

As celebrations continue in Italy, African parishes are planning novenas and lectures to reflect on Carlo’s message. Many see in him a timely antidote to despair, materialism and the lure of shallow internet fame.

At just 15, Carlo Acutis left a digital and spiritual footprint that continues to ripple across continents. His canonisation not only honours a holy teenager but also challenges a generation—especially Africa’s vibrant youth—to transform their world through faith, technology and love.