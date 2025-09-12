Business leaders, innovators discuss digital transformation at Zoholics Lagos 2025

Avetium consult has gathered business leaders, innovators and technology experts in Lagos to discuss the future of work and digital transformation. At the customer event tagged Zoholics Lagos 2025, Avetium engaged directly with customers and partners, reinforcing its role as a trusted Zoho Advanced Partner in Nigeria

Speaking at the event, MD/CEO, Avetium Consult, Adeyinka Adedokun, said, “for us, Zoholics was more than an event, it was an opportunity to listen, exchange insights, and reaffirm our commitment as a transformation partner. Technology alone doesn’t change businesses, people do. That’s why Avetium goes beyond deployment; we co-create solutions that align with our customers’ goals”.

“As Zoho deepens its presence in Nigeria with strong adoption of solutions like Zoho CRM, Zoho Books, Zoho Workplace, and Zoho One, Avetium plays a central role in helping organisations implement these tools at scale, ensuring resilience, security, and sustainable growth.

“With expertise across flagship platforms like Zoho One, CRM, Finance, HR, and Workplace, Avetium continues to adapt Zoho’s global ecosystem to Nigeria’s business realities — driving measurable gains in productivity, compliance, and customer experience”, Adedokun added.

Avetium is a Zoho Advanced Partner in Nigeria helping businesses bridge the gap between technology and people-driven processes to achieve true transformation by combining technology, process, and people expertise. Avetium delivers scalable, cost effective solutions that turn complex challenges into competitive advantages.