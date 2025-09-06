Buratai medical outreach in honour of CDS Musa reaches over 2,000 in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

ZANGON KATAF, Kaduna – More than 2,000 residents of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, Kaduna State, have benefitted from a two-day free medical outreach held in honour of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa.

The outreach, which took place on Thursday and Friday at the Primary Health Care Centre, Mabuhu Zonzon, was organised by the TY Buratai Humanity Care Foundation in collaboration with the Tukur & Tukur Foundation and the Southern Kaduna Aids Foundation (SKAID).

Organisers said a total of 2,062 people received various services including free consultations, treatment, drug provision, eye care, ENT (ear, nose and throat) services, and the distribution of reading glasses. Mobile clinics and specialist teams were also deployed during the programme.

Declaring the outreach open, a representative of the Agwam Atyap, His Highness Sir Dominic Yahaya, commended the foundations for providing essential healthcare to residents of Mabuhu Zonzon and neighbouring communities.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the intervention. One of them, Jummai Digga, said: “We thank His Excellency Amb. Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd.) for recognising the people of Southern Kaduna and honouring the grassroots policies of the Chief of Defence Staff. This outreach has brought relief to many families.”

The Medical Director of the General Hospital, Zangon Kataf, Dr. Yakubu Titus John, also hailed the initiative, describing it as a “real impact” on rural healthcare delivery.

Daily records showed that 594 people received general medical attention on Day 1, alongside 245 eye patients and 123 ENT patients, while 226 pairs of reading glasses were distributed. On Day 2, 234 residents benefitted from consultations, with additional patients treated in the eye and ENT clinics, and 48 pairs of glasses given out. In total, 301 pairs of reading glasses were distributed.

Common ailments diagnosed during the exercise included Hepatitis B, dermatitis, cataracts, and sickle cell disease.

Leaders of the partner organisations — Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani of TY Buratai Humanity Care Foundation, Col. Haruna Idris Zaria (rtd.) of Tukur & Tukur Foundation, and R/Adm. Ferguson Bobai (rtd.) of SKAID — said the programme reflects their commitment to expanding healthcare access in underserved communities across Nigeria.

They described the initiative as a demonstration of people-centred leadership and support for the CDS’s vision of promoting grassroots welfare.