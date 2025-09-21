Bunmi Gindeh Declares Interest in NAAPE Presidency Safety Reforms, Others

By Nnasom David

ABUJA — National Treasurer of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), Captain Bunmi Gindeh, yesterday formally declared his intention to contest for the office of the National President of the Association, unveiling a vision anchored on advocacy, welfare, safety, and modernization.

Speaking at the declaration in Abuja, Gindeh called on the federal government to subsidize aviation training institutions in Zaria, Ilorin, and private schools across the country to reduce the cost of training pilots and aircraft engineers. According to him, funding remains a major challenge in the industry, with banks often failing to provide fair loan support for aspiring professionals.

“If elected, NAAPE under my leadership will work to secure funding avenues for members to access training, both locally and abroad, while reducing the financial burdens that hinder their growth,” he pledged.

On expatriates taking over jobs meant for Nigerian pilots and engineers, Gindeh stressed that while expatriate quotas are not new in the aviation sector, stricter enforcement of existing laws was necessary. “Government, operators, and NAAPE must collaborate to ensure foreign airlines adhere to the law,” he said.

Drawing on his experience with the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Gindeh also promised to scale up safety advocacy, noting that “paying attention to basic safety practices is of essence.”

He further disclosed plans to intensify membership drives for Nigerians working with foreign airlines, emphasizing collaboration as a way to win union support.

Outlining his vision, Gindeh said NAAPE’s future under his leadership would rest on three pillars: advocacy and welfare, safety and development, and unity and modernization. He concluded by appealing for members’ support: “I ask for your trust. I ask for your vote. Together, we will build a NAAPE respected by airlines, government, and the industry at large.”