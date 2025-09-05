Bullion Records’ Star Harcher premieres Sepe Sepe worldwide, album set for November

The much-anticipated music video of Sepe Sepe, one of the standout tracks from Bullion Records’ artiste Harcher’s extended play (EP) The Great Arrival, premiered simultaneously on local and international television stations on Friday, September 5, 2025.

Abdul Rahman Yusuf Okanlawon, popularly known as Harcher, is a Nigerian Afrobeat songwriter and singer whose creativity continues to resonate across Africa and beyond. The track Sepe Sepe was produced by Yeba, mixed and mastered by Aris, while its vibrant visuals were directed by Charles Films.

Speaking on the global premiere, Bullion Records’ executive, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, said the success highlights the label’s commitment to pushing African music to the world stage.

“The premiere of Sepe Sepe shows how far Afrobeat has come in redefining world music. At Bullion Records, we are proud of Harcher’s growth and creativity. This is not just a video; it is a statement of how African artistes can compete and shine globally,” Ajadi said.

Harcher, excited by the worldwide reception, expressed gratitude to his fans and revealed plans for his upcoming project.

“Sepe Sepe is dear to me because it represents my growth as an artiste. The love I have received so far is overwhelming, and I promise to keep giving my fans the best. By November 1, 2025, I will be releasing my full album, and I cannot wait to share it with the world,” he announced.

Since its release on June 15, 2025, The Great Arrival EP has been gaining momentum on streaming platforms, drawing attention from music lovers and critics alike. With the global premiere of Sepe Sepe, Harcher has further positioned himself among the promising new voices shaping Afrobeat’s future.