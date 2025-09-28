Bukies Book Club inspires Lagos pupils with books and writing materials

In a heartfelt effort to nurture a love for reading among children, members of Bukies Book Club visited a public primary school in Lagos, donating storybooks, writing materials, and sharing a powerful message: “Every book is a key to something magical.”

The visit sparked excitement across the school compound as pupils received the items, listened to stories read aloud, and engaged in interactive sessions that encouraged imagination and creativity.

During the outreach, the team observed a major challenge—the school had no functional library. Without a dedicated space for books, sustaining a culture of reading remains difficult. This made the donation even more meaningful, as each book handed out became a personal library for eager young learners.

Reading, the group emphasized, is not just a pastime but the foundation for lifelong learning. Access to books equips children to dream bigger, think critically, and express themselves with confidence. Yet many public-school pupils remain disadvantaged due to inadequate resources.

By placing storybooks and writing materials directly in the hands of pupils, Bukies Book Club hopes to spark curiosity and inspire a new generation of readers.

Founder of the club, Olubukola Agbalajobi-Odetayo, reaffirmed their mission, noting: “Every book is a key to something magical.”

The organization also called on government agencies, education leaders, and community stakeholders to support public schools by providing libraries and essential learning resources, stressing that while small efforts create sparks of change, sustained investment is needed for lasting impact.