BTO’s Leadership Triumphs over needless attacks by agents of government in Tinubu’s 2027 re-election surge

By Dele Alejolowo

The campaign for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 is surging with unstoppable momentum in Ondo State, propelled by the tireless efforts of numerous support groups, nearly all bearing the indelible imprint of the Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, popularly known as BTO.

Despite unwarranted attacks from agents of the government, the Honourable Minister’s visionary leadership and relentless dedication have solidified his role as the driving force behind grassroots mobilization, ensuring President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda resonates deeply across communities.

Central to this movement are the Grassroot Movement for Tinubu (GMT) and the Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG)—a group particularly dear to BTO’s heart—alongside the Progressives Network for Tinubu (PNT), each amplifying his influence and galvanizing support for Tinubu’s re-election bid across Ondo’s 18 local government areas.

Virtually every major support group in Ondo reflects BTO’s strategic oversight, with GMT standing out as a powerhouse in grassroots engagement. The group has spearheaded an aggressive voter outreach program, organizing rallies, town hall meetings, and door-to-door campaigns to highlight Tinubu’s achievements and vision for Nigeria.

These efforts aim to surpass the 67% vote share secured in Ondo during the 2023 presidential election, with a bold target of delivering at least 80% of the state’s votes in 2027.

The group’s inclusivity is evident in its appointment of Comrade Alfred Akinuli, a former Action Alliance governorship candidate, as Deputy Director-General, showcasing his vision for uniting diverse political backgrounds under Tinubu’s banner.

A flagship initiative, the Jingi Asiwaju free medical outreach, strongly supported by him, has provided essential healthcare services—consultations, diagnoses, and treatments—to thousands of residents, addressing immediate community needs and strengthening grassroots loyalty. GMT also works in close alignment with the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership, fostering synergy with party structures.

Despite resistance from Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who proposed merging all pro-Tinubu groups into a single platform, “Ondo for Tinubu 2027,” GMT, backed by BTO, asserted its independence while maintaining alignment with APC goals, demonstrating resilience and strategic focus.BTO’s influence extends beyond GMT to other key groups, with the Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG) holding a special place in his heart.

AMG’s recent inauguration of local executives in different Local Governments Area exemplifies BTO’s deep commitment to building robust grassroots networks.

Speakers at the event lauded his organizational prowess, crediting him with strengthening AMG’s footprint across Ondo’s local government areas.

The group’s activities, closely aligned with BTO’s vision, focus on mobilizing communities through targeted voter education and community engagement initiatives, making it a vital pillar of Tinubu’s campaign.

Similarly, the Progressives Network for Tinubu (PNT) has thrived under BTO’s guidance. At PNT’s launch in Akure, Director-General Pastor Olumide Obadele praised BTO’s “unquantifiable” support, pledging to leverage modern technologies and media to amplify the campaign’s reach.

Together, AMG, GMT, and PNT form a cohesive network under BTO’s leadership, amplifying Tinubu’s message across urban and rural communities.

The attacks by agents of the government, including attempts to undermine BTO’s influence through the proposed merger of support groups, are widely seen as baseless and counterproductive.

These actions have only strengthened BTO’s resolve, as he continues to navigate obstacles with resilience, ensuring that GMT, AMG, and PNT remain focused on their mission. His leadership has been instrumental in resource mobilization, community engagement, and political strategy, enabling these groups to thrive despite opposition.

His strategic interventions—from empowering local leaders to supporting initiatives like GMT’s voter sensitization, AMG’s grassroots organizing, and the Jingi Asiwaju medical outreach—have solidified Ondo as a stronghold for Tinubu’s re-election bid.

With nearly every support group operating under his guiding hand, BTO’s relentless drive is setting the stage for a landslide victory for President Tinubu in Ondo in 2027, cementing his legacy as a master strategist and champion of grassroots empowerment.

As GMT, AMG and PNT continue to rally communities behind Tinubu’s transformative vision, Ondo stands poised to exceed its 2023 performance, delivering a resounding mandate for the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.