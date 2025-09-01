British schools eye Nigerian market with Lagos, Abuja exhibitions

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: In a bid to connect Nigerian families with some of Britain’s most prestigious post-primary institutions, a group of leading United Kingdom boarding schools will visit Nigeria in September for the annual UK Boarding Schools Week.

The event, according to Ana Beck, Business Manager at Mark Brooks Education, will provide families “a unique chance to meet face-to-face with representatives from some of Britain’s leading independent schools, ask questions about academics, boarding life, pastoral care, and scholarships, and gain tailored advice to match their children’s ambitions.”

The programme will feature receptions and exhibitions in Lagos and Abuja, giving parents and students an opportunity to explore ten of Britain’s top boarding schools.

In Lagos, activities will begin with a reception on Friday, 19th September, followed by an exhibition on Saturday, 20th September, at The George Hotel in Ikoyi. The schools will then head to Abuja for a reception and exhibition on Monday, 22nd September, at the Transcorp Hilton.

Participating institutions include Cardiff Sixth Form College, Cheltenham College, Concord College, Culford School, Kingswood School, Lancing College, LVS Ascot, Monkton Combe School, and Roedean School.

Highlighting the value of UK education, Beck noted that, “UK boarding schools offer not only academic excellence but a transformative environment where young people develop resilience, global perspective, and lifelong friendships — a combination that prepares them uniquely for university and beyond.”

Mark Brooks, Founder of Mark Brooks Education, who has advised Nigerian families for over 17 years, praised the qualities of Nigerian students.

“What truly impresses me about Nigerian students is their remarkable resilience, ambition, and adaptability — qualities that align beautifully with the ethos of UK boarding schools. Many of the schools attending this year’s event also offer a variety of scholarships for outstanding candidates, opening the door for high-achieving young people to shine on the global stage,” he said.

Some schools also emphasized what sets them apart. Cardiff Sixth Form College, according to Principal Tom Arrand, is designed for “hard-working and diligent students who want to excel and broaden their academic horizons,” backed by expert staff and award-winning pastoral care.

Cheltenham College attracts families for its “blend of heritage and modern excellence.”

Kingswood School, founded in 1748, offers a “close-knit, spiritually grounded education in a co-educational setting.”

Lancing College is valued for “its inclusive ethos and transparent approach, ensuring families can plan with confidence.”

Roedean School, located on a cliff-top overlooking the sea, combines “academic rigour with an inspiring environment that nurtures creativity, confidence, and leadership in young women.”

The UK Boarding Schools Week is expected to draw strong interest from Nigerian parents seeking world-class educational opportunities for their children.