British-Nigerian Actor, Junior Afolabi Salokun eyes Nollywood,

By Omeiza Ajayi

British-Nigerian actor, Junior Afolabi Salokun, says he is ready to carve a niche for himself in Nollywood by taking up lead roles that celebrate African identity and project Nigerian culture to the world.

Salokun, who has featured in international productions including Blue Story (2019), My Brudda (2023), and the upcoming Netflix sci-fi series Supacell (2024), told journalists that his ambition is to use film as a bridge between cultures.

“With a deep love for storytelling, I’m drawn to roles that explore the complexities of the human experience. I want to be part of projects that resonate globally, reflect Nigerian culture authentically, and celebrate our rich heritage,” he said.

The London-born actor praised Nollywood’s rising global influence, noting that he is eager to contribute to the industry’s growth.

“Today, Nollywood has gained international recognition and I am excited to be a part of the growing industry. My acting career has already brought me to Netflix, BBC/Paramount, stage productions and short films. Now, I am focused on expanding my reach into Nollywood, where I look forward to collaborating with professionals and showcasing my talent,” he stated.

Salokun added that his goal is to take part in films that go beyond entertainment by inspiring and educating audiences across borders.