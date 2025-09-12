British Councillor quits after commenting Charlie Kirk “brought this on himself”

A Lancashire councillor has resigned after posting that the assassination of US conservative activist Charlie Kirk was “good riddance.”

Fiona Wild, who represented Lanehead ward as an independent on Burnley Council, made the controversial comment in a now-deleted social media post. She wrote that the “not… very nice man made himself a target and brought this on himself.”

Charlie Kirk, one of America’s most prominent conservative media figures and a close ally of former President Donald Trump, was shot and killed at a college in Utah on Wednesday. He was 31.

Burnley Council confirmed Wild’s resignation, stating it “does not condone the comments” and that it is investigating complaints about the post.

Councillor Jamie McGowan, leader of Burnley Council’s Conservative group, had publicly called for Wild to step down.

“It’s such a disgusting thing to say, which shows a nasty side I didn’t know she had,” McGowan said.

“The comment has sparked outrage with many residents calling out her lack of humanity.”

The BBC has attempted to contact Wild, a former Labour representative, for further comment.

Kirk was widely known for hosting open-air debates on US college campuses. In 2012, at just 18, he co-founded Turning Point USA, a student-led group promoting conservative values on liberal-leaning campuses. His social media platforms and daily podcast frequently featured heated exchanges on topics such as transgender identity, climate change, faith, and family values.

Authorities say no motive has yet been established for the shooting, and the suspect remains at large.

